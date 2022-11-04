AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a best of three falls match

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn in an eight-man tag match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match.

-Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley promo

-Britt Baker and Saraya meet face-to-face in a segment conducted by Tony Schiavone

Powell’s POV: The winner of Kingston vs. Page will face the winner of Bandido vs. Rush in the semifinals, and the other side of the bracket has Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks, and Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena (the taping for next week’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).