AEW Rampage lineup: Three AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round matches set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Bandido vs. Rush in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match.

-Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match.

-Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match.

Powell’s POV: The winner of Bandido vs. Rush match will face the winner of Wednesday’s Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page match in the semifinals, while the winners of the other two matches will meet in the other semifinal match. The tournament final will be held at AEW Full Gear for a shot at the AEW World Championship on the Winter Is Coning themed edition of AEW Dynamite on December 14 in Garland, Texas.

Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena.