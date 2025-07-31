AEW Collision, TNA Impact, and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, John Laurinaitis, Kid Kash, El Texano Jr., Max Caster, Roddy Piper

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Jake will also fill in for Will Pruett with our weekly audio review of Collision, which will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. The show features Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards, and JDC. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 5CT/6ET. The show will stream earlier than usual due to Collision airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Sam is on vacation and will return in mid-August.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 37 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 29 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote, and C was a close third with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Laurinaitis is 63. I once again recommend flip-flops for those in need of a fitting, last-minute gift idea.

-Kid Kash (David Cash) is 56.

-El Texano Jr. (Juan Aguilar Leos) is 41.

-Max Caster is 35.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) died of a heart attack at age 61 on July 31, 2015.