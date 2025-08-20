WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will reportedly be Peacock exclusive

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s run on NBC has reportedly come to an end. Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated reported via social media that Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream four times per year exclusively on Peacock.

Powell’s POV: Traina added that “WWE Network” will stay on Peacock through the end of the year, and he would be surprised if it didn’t move to ESPN after that. I assume he’s referring to the WWE library. It appears that fans in the United States who want to watch all WWE programming will need the ESPN app for main roster premium live events, Peacock for NXT PLEs and Saturday Night’s Main Event specials, Netflix for Raw, USA Network for Smackdown, and The CW for the weekly NXT television show. I have a feeling that VPNs are about to become even more popular amongst pro wrestling fans, given that international fans can watch everything other than the SNME specials on Netflix.