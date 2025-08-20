Peacock signed off on WWE PLEs moving to ESPN early, NXT PLEs to stream on Peacock

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE received the blessing of Peacock to move their premium live events to Peacock early. The Hollywood Reporter cites a source who explained that WWE fulfilled its Peacock PLE obligations early due to holding multiple nights of WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Read more on the story at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: The story emphasizes that ESPN did not buy out the remainder of WWE’s deal with Peacock. Rather, Peacock gave its approval to WWE moving to ESPN early, and WWE worked out a deal for additional main roster programming to stream on Peacock. The story also states that NXT PLEs will stay on Peacock, but it does not say how long that part of the deal will last. If it’s a long-term deal, it’s asking a lot of WWE/NXT fans to pay for multiple streaming networks to see the main roster and developmental PLEs.