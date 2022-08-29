What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for show featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

August 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1990 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.084 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from to the previous episode’s 0.47 rating in the same demo. The show was preempted again in some markets due to local NFL preseason game coverage, which won’t be an issue again until next year. The August 20, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.250 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the return of Becky Lynch on the SummerSlam fallout show.

