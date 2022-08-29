What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the show headlined by The House of Black vs. Dark Order in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match

August 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 431,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 461,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 22nd in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. The August 27, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage delivered 722,000 viewers and a 0.34 in the 18-49 demographic for the finals of the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament.

