AEW Collision rating for Saturday’s TBS edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 341,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and TBS and do not include Max streaming numbers. Saturday’s show was bumped to TBS due to a Marvel movie marathon on TNT. The previous week’s show averaged 707,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating thanks to airing after an NBA playoff game on TNT. The better comparison is for the April 17 Collision episode, which averaged 353,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating for a Thursday edition. One year earlier, there was not an AEW Collision episode on May 4, 2024. Ah, the good old days. Kidding!