What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for Saturday’s TBS edition

May 6, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 341,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and TBS and do not include Max streaming numbers. Saturday’s show was bumped to TBS due to a Marvel movie marathon on TNT. The previous week’s show averaged 707,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating thanks to airing after an NBA playoff game on TNT. The better comparison is for the April 17 Collision episode, which averaged 353,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating for a Thursday edition. One year earlier, there was not an AEW Collision episode on May 4, 2024. Ah, the good old days. Kidding!

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.