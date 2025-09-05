WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Hoshitango Imachi, Shane Sewell, Derick Neikirk, Hunico, Chris Vetter

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena. The show includes John Cena’s last WWE appearance in Chicago. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews will be available on Saturday exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. The show features Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia. Join me for my live review as Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. I am also filling in for Will Pruett with the weekly audio review of Collision that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Hoshitango Imachi is 60.

-Shane Sewell is 53.

-Derick Neikirk is 51.

-Sin Cara/Hunico (Jorge Arias) is 48.

-Happy birthday to Dot Net’s Chris “The Machine” Vetter!