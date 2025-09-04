Wrestling Open “Episode 192” results (9/4): Vetter’s review of an Open Door War for a shot at the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles, Ryan Clancy vs. BRG, Pedro Dones vs. Brett Mettro

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 192 – No Respect”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

September 4, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and Pedro Dones provided commentary over the course of the show. As previously mentioned, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was about 175-200; it was packed as the show began (usually the crowd filters in in the first match or two).

1. Oxx Adams vs. Milo Mirra in a spotlight match. I’ll reiterate that Oxx is a seven-footer and he’s thick. I’ve described Milo as a 5’9″ version of Drew McIntyre. Ref Robinson and Dones provided commentary on this one. Milo avoided Oxx’s early blows. Oxx hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 1:30. Oxx hit a belly-to-belly overhead release suplex. Milo hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner at 3:00 and a second-rope flying stunner. He grabbed his stupid Pogo Stick and bounced from the floor into the ring, but Oxx caught him and hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam for the pin. Good — I love that using the stupid Pogo Stick backfired.

Oxx Adams defeated Milo Mirra at 3:46.

* A highlight package opened the main show. Crockett took over on play-by-play, along with ref Robinson, who apparently has an injury so he won’t be in the ring.

2. DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence vs. “The Vibe” Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez. Powers rolled to the floor at the bell and walked through the crowd, and was jeered. He finally got in and opened against Diaz. Sammy hit some chops and was grossed out by touching DJ’s oily, wet hair. He hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. Crockett said DJ is “like the jock in high school who knows he’s good.” Mani and Georgio entered at 3:00, with Mani hitting a suplex for a nearfall. Sammy hit a powerslam on Georgio. The heels began working over Mani. They hit a team suplex on Mani for a nearfall at 5:30.

Kickboxing specialist Georgio hit some roundhouse kicks to Mani’s chest, then a DDT for a nearfall. DJ hit a spear for a nearfall; he mounted Ariez and hit some punches. Sammy finally got the hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block on both heels at 8:30, then some clotheslines. He hit a half-nelson suplex on DJ, then one on Lawrence. He hit a double OsCutter and was fired up. He hit a sit-out powerbomb on Powers for a nearfall. A 10:00 call was spot-on. The heels hit a team powerbomb move on Sammy for a nearfall. Mani and Sammy hit a team stunner move. Sammy hit a frogsplash to pin Georgio. A really good opener to the main show.

Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez defeated DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence at 11:26.

3. Christian Darling vs. The OXP in a Discovery Gauntlet match. Darling won his match in the Discovery Gauntlet last week in his debut here. Now, he’s facing the debuting OXP. Again, the winner returns next week; there is no announced end date to the gauntlet. OXP wore red and had red light-up sunglasses, and his overall look makes me think of a young TJ Perkins. He was “Diego” on the Netflix series “Cobra Kai.” (OH, this is the kid that QT Marshall beat up recently during his feud with Paul Walter Hauser.) Darling came out on the mic and cut off OXP from speaking. The crowd booed him. He’s young with a great physique. OXP punched him in the face, and we’re underway.

OXP hit a splash in the corner. He leapt off the ropes, but Darling caught him and hit a Flatliner for a nearfall, and he stomped on OXP and kept the smaller man grounded. Darling hit a sideslam and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 3:00. OXP hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. He hit a tornado kick for a nearfall. Darling ducked a spin kick to the head and hit a nice-looking TKO stunner for the pin. That was a good showing for both men, and the crowd gave OXP the all-important “please come back!” chant. (Not kidding; if you debut and don’t get that from the crowd, you might not be back anytime soon.)

Christian Darling defeated The OXP at 5:12 to advance in the Discovery Gauntlet.

* Eye Black Jack Pasquale hobbled to the ring on a crutch. He was supposed to face Joe Ocasio, but he just twisted an ankle at training on Tuesday, so he’s out of action for a few weeks (at least it’s not a long-term injury). He was supposed to face Joe Ocasio tonight, but he found a good replacement… Joseph “A-Game” Alexander! That’s a pretty good replacement!

4. Joe Ocasio vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander (w/Eye Black Jack). Again, ring vet Ocasio is now the “life-changer” of The New School, the young students who have formed a heel faction with Joe as their leader. They cautiously locked up, and Joe is thicker. (He has a lot of similarities to QT Marshall, my second reference to QT tonight.) A-Game targeted the left arm and twisted it. He hit a powerslam at 2:00, and Ocasio rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, A-Game hit a pump kick to the chest, again sending Ocasio out at 3:30. Ocasio was angry and he shoved Jack Pasquale. In the ring, Ocasio hit a back suplex on A-Game.

Ocasio hit some short-arm clotheslines and kept the smaller A-Game grounded. He hit a fallaway slam at 5:00 and celebrated, then he hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. A-Game hit his own hard clothesline and a knee drop to the sternum, then a jumping knee in the corner. A-Game again hit a running knee, but it sent Ocasio to the floor. Back in the ring, Ocasio pushed A-Game into Jack, who was on the apron. Ocasio set up for a finisher move, but A-Game got a rollup for a pin out of nowhere! Ocasio was irate. Ocasio got on the mic and said he has something in mind for them next week.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Joe Ocasio at 7:52.

* It’s tournament time! The Jumbo Grand Prix will be back next week. This year’s field is only 12 wrestlers, not the oversized 24 of the last time we had this round-robin tournament.

5. Pedro Dones vs. Brett Mettro. Ring vet Pedro has been working with all these Bio Pro rookies in recent months. They jawed at each other at the bell, and Brett has maybe an inch of height advantage, and they immediately started brawling. Pedro hit a running forearm in the corner. Brett went for the World’s Strongest Slam, but Dones escaped. He instead hit a senton at 2:30 and was booed as he choked Pedro. He applied a Full Nelson, then he hit a snap suplex. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 5:00, but he missed a Vader Bomb. Pedro fired back with some punches to the gut and a Bulldog Powerslam, and he was fired up. Pedro hit a second-rope flying headbutt for the pin. Okay match.

Pedro Dones defeated Brett Dones at 6:17.

6. Ryan Clancy vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Oxx Adams). They’ve been saying for a week that BRG “has a secret” about Ryan, and he might reveal it tonight. BRG came out first and got on the mic and was booed. Clancy was distracted by Oxx, allowing BRG to take the early advantage. Ryan rolled to the floor and jawed at Oxx. In the ring, Ryan hit some shoulder thrusts into the ribs. BRG hit a suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Ryan fired up and hit some forearm strikes, but he missed his Picture-perfect dropkick. BRG choked him in the ropes.

Ryan dropped him snake-eyes then hit repeated punches to the forehead in the corner. BRG repeatedly whipped Ryan into corners. Brett hit a superkick for a nearfall at 6:00, and the crowd began chanting “The worst! The worst!” at BRG. Ryan kicked BRG head-first into the middle turnbuckle. He hit a Thesz Press at 8:00 and some punches. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. He held onto Brett’s wrists and stomped on BRG’s chest (just like Bryan Danielson would), then a Sabre-style neck snap between his ankles.

Brett hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 9:30. BRG hit a DDT for a nearfall. They traded chops while holding each other’s wrists. Clancy hit a piledriver, and he applied a front guillotine choke. Oxx hopped on the ring apron to distract Ref Gina, who didn’t see BRG tapping out! While standing on the floor, Oxx leaned into the ring and CLOCKED Ryan with a punch! BRG climbed on the knocked-out Clancy for the cheap pin. (Note that Oxx won a match on Monday with a closed fist punch to the jaw, so that’s two times this week!) A really good match, with the cheap finish I expected.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Ryan Clancy at 12:18.

* BRG got on the mic and taunted the KO’d Clancy. He said that Clancy “decided to break up” with his girlfriend when he left for Japan. Brett announced that the girl has now “slid into his DMs” and she is enjoying “Sweet Victory!” The crowd chanted, “Sloppy seconds!” at him. “And she told me everything,” BRG said. Crockett was disgusted at Brett for airing this private story in public.

7. “Wrench & Resolve” Erik Chacha and Jake Gray vs. RJ Rude and Rex Lawless vs. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug, and “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and “Wonderboy” Brian Morris in a tag team Open Door War for a shot at the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. When one man of a team goes through a door, the team is eliminated; this is the first tag team version of this tables match (door match!) in 2.5 years here. RJ sang Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” tonight (he seriously doesn’t seem to know any songs from the past five years, but I don’t either). OH, THIS is a WWE-style GAUNTLET; that was definitely not stated on the website.

7a. Erik Chacha and Jake Gray vs. RJ Rude and Rex Lawless. Chacha and Gray punched Rude while he was talking on the mic, and we’re underway! The massive Lawless hit a double suplex on the short kids. W&R hit stereo missile dropkicks to send Rex to the floor. In the ring, they kept working over RJ and tried to flip him through a door. Gray hit a stunner on RJ. Rex picked up Jake and threw him through a door in the corner.

RJ Rude and Rex Lawless defeated Erik Chacha and Jake Gray at 3:21.

7b. RJ Rude and Rex Lawless vs. Love, Doug and TJ Crawford. Lawless pushed his teammate into TJ and Doug; Crockett wasn’t sure if RJ was on board with that! Robinson noted that all five members of Big Business reunited at Americanrana last Saturday and are all on the same page. Rex hit a Vader Bomb, and he planted his foot in TJ’s throat. RJ and Rex set up a door bridge in the ring at 2:30. Doug ran in and made the save. Rex grabbed Doug by the throat, but TJ made the save. TJ hit an Electric Chair drop out of the corner, sending Rex through the door bridge.

Love, Doug and TJ Crawford defeated RJ Rude and Rex Lawless at 3:28.

7c. Love, Doug and TJ Crawford vs. Brian Morris and Steven Stetson. The Ranch ran into the ring and all four brawled. BB flipped Stetson to the floor, and they worked over Morris in the ring. TJ hit a backbreaker over his knee. Big Business set up a door bridge. Stetson got back into the ring and hit a low blow on Doug. Morris grabbed a baseball bat and jabbed it into the back of TJ’s head! Stetson picked up Doug and powerbombed him onto the door bridge to win the gauntlet.

Brian Morris and Steven Stetson defeated Love, Doug and TJ Crawford at 3:02 to earn a shot at the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. I’ve said it before — not that Thursday’s events have been bad, but the Monday shows have just been so much better in the past couple of months. The main show opener of Mani/Sammy vs. DJ/Georgio was easily the best of the show, with a really good Clancy-BRG match for second. Brett so often winds up in over-the-top silliness stuff, it’s nice to see him get a chance to have a longer match and show off his stuff. Noticeably missing was a women’s match on this week’s show. Also, a rare week with no WWE ID prospects on the card. I watched this live. It should be on IWTV by Friday morning.