Wrestling Open “Episode 159” results (1/16): Vetter’s review of Big Business vs Ryan Clancy, Marcus Mathers, Jermaine Marbury, and Dezmond Cole, Tournament For Tomorrow quarterfinal matches

Wrestling Open “Episode 159”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

January 16, 2025 in Worcester, Massachusetts at the White Eagle

Paul Crockett, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the evening. The crowd is maybe 200. The quality of the live stream was so bad tonight that I gave up after the first match and I watched the rest of the show Friday morning instead.

This show features the first round of “Tournament For Tomorrow,” an eight-man tournament of young, rising wrestlers, with many of them training at their Bio Pro wrestling academy. Crockett noted that MJF, Wheeler Yuta, Jordynne Grace, Carmelo Hayes, the Young Bucks, and Willow Nightengale have all competed in this tournament.

I also will note that Fight Life also held a show Thursday (it will air Sunday afternoon on Triller+), so a lot of wrestlers who are often here are at that show instead.

1. DJ Powers vs. Brendo Lee in a Tournament For Tomorrow quarterfinal match. Lee is a thin Black man (think a young Fred Rosser with short, curly hair), and he’s a last-moment replacement for Brett Mettro in this tournament. DJ took control early on. Robinson noted that Powers is still just 19; I’ve compared him to Kale Dixon and a young Johnny Morrison. Lee hit a double-armed chop at 5:00, then a doublestomp to the chest. DJ hit a frogsplash for the pin.

DJ Powers defeated Brendo Lee to advance at 5:40.

2. Eye Jack Black vs. Nick Battee in a Tournament For Tomorrow quarterfinal match. I believe that EJB is 4-0 and he looks fairly polished for someone with so few matches. They locked up and he has a slight height advantage. Basic offense between the rookies; not bad at all but not descriptive. BRG continued to berate Jack on commentary (Jack beat BRG a couple weeks ago!) Jack hit a suplex at 4:30 and a shoulder tackle, a Stinger Splash, and a running Bulldog Powerslam. Jack hit a twisting uranage for the pin. Solid match for how new both are.

Eye Jack Black defeated Nick Battee at 5:31 to advance.

* A series of short pre-taped promos aired. Tiara James was upset about her loss. Swipe Right is looking for a match. Ryan Clancy is proud of his title defenses. I love these.

3. Erik Chacha vs. Julius Draeger in a Tournament For Tomorrow quarterfinal match. Again, Draeger makes me think of former NXT wrestler Simon Gotch, and he has a size advantage on the short Ecuador native Chacha. Erik hit some armdrags and a dropkick. Draeger hit a back suplex, mounted Chacha, and repeatedly punched and stomped him. Chacha hit a double-underhook twisting slam for a believable nearfall at 6:00. Draeger hit a Pedigree faceplant for the pin. He continued a post-match beatdown until Handyman Jake Gray ran down to make the save.

Julius Draeger defeated Erik Chacha at 6:27 to advance.

4. Handyman Jake Gray vs. Rain Conway in a Tournament For Tomorrow quarterfinal match. Conway’s entrance theme is “I’m Only Happy When It Rains” by Garbage, which automatically makes him a favorite to me. He attacked Gray with a chop block from behind. He’s a bit like NXT’s Hank Walker — a bit taller and clearly thicker than the average-sized Gray. Jake’s knee buckled, and Rain hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and he focused on the damaged knee. Gray hit a clothesline out of nowhere for the pin. Underwhelming.

Jake Gray defeated Rain Conway at 5:12 to advance.

5. Tiara James vs. Spike Nishimura. This is a rematch from last week, when Spike won. They immediately traded chops. Tiara hit a flapjack for a nearfall at 4:00. Spike hit some kicks and a pump kick to the sternum. Tiara hit a Lungblower for a nearfall. She got a rollup with a foot on the ropes for the cheap pin. Fairly basic but fine.

Tiara James defeated Spike Nishimura at 6:04.

6. Bobby Orlando vs. RJ Rude (w/Rex Lawless). RJ sang “Stacey’s Mom” on the way to the ring, continuing his mastery of 20-year-old tunes. (Not-so-fun fact: a Fountains of Wayne singer died of COVID early in the pandemic.) Bobby hit a backbody drop. Rex tripped Orlando, allowing Rude to take control. RJ hit a senton for a nearfall at 3:30. He took the mic and started singing again as he continued to stomp on Orlando. Bobby hit a Powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00. RJ hit a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall. Rex hopped on the apron, so Bobby hit a stunner on him. Bobby then hit a stunner to pin RJ. Solid.

Bobby Orlando defeated RJ Rude at 8:11.

* Orlando got on the mic and started to talk about his former partner Bryce Donovan, but he was attacked by Jariel Rivera. Bobby got on the mic and challenged Jariel to a match next week!

* Next week is the final show at the White Eagle, which is closing for repairs! It will feature the semi-finals of the rookie tournament as well as that Orlando-Rivera match.

* A video package aired of Steven Stetson’s assault on several people last week. Back to the venue, ring announcer Rich Palladino said a police investigation is underway and Stetson has been indefinitely suspended, and faces possible termination.

7. Ricky Smokes vs. Thiccy Riccy. WWE ID prospect Smokes wore his title belt around his neck; no sign of Brad Baylor (I think he’s at the Fight Life show.) He got on the mic and was upset at his recent count-out loss to Jermaine Marbury. My first time seeing Riccy, who has tassels on his trunks and boots; he is really short (5’3″ maybe?) with dark hair and a good physique. He’s giving off some Jack Cartwheel vibes. Smokes nailed a Mafia Kick at 2:00 and celebrated. He stomped on Riccy and kept him grounded. Riccy hit a Pele Kick and a handspring-back-spin kick, then a running Shooting Star Press. Okay, my Cartwheel comparison is pretty spot-on. Riccy hit a spin kick and a flying punch. Smokes hit a doublestomp for the pin. I liked that the most of anything so far tonight.

Ricky Smokes defeated Thiccy Riccy at 6:10.

8. “Big Business” TJ Crawford, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Love, Doug vs. Ryan Clancy, Dezmond Cole Marcus Mathers, and Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Big Business argued on their way to the ring; it is clear that TJ Crawford is in the ‘Solo Sikoa role,’ trying to take control of the heel faction while Brad Hollister is on hiatus. TJ got on the mic and berated Victor, telling Chase he needs to be locked in tonight. Mathers wore his Phillies-inspired pants. This took forever to get going with all the ring intros. The heels attacked from behind to get us started and all eight brawled. The heels bailed to the floor in a football huddle, and TJ threw Doug into the ring to begin for the heels. We had a bell to officially begin at 1:50!

So, Dezmond and Doug opened, with Cole hitting a guillotine leg drop. WWE ID prospect Mathers entered and hit some bodyslams on Cruz, and the babyfaces worked over Julio in their corner. Marbury hit a Eurostep neckbreaker. The heels started to work over Jermaine in their corner. Jermaine finally hit a top-rope crossbody block on Chase and Cruz at 9:30. Dezmond got a hot tag and suplexed Doug. Mathers hit a flying clothesline, and he powerslammed Doug onto TJ in the corner. Victor hit a gutwrench suplex on Marbury for a nearfall. TJ demanded Chase tag him in, so Victor did. However, TJ accidentally kicked Chase!

Mathers hit a heel hook kick to TJ’s face. Marbury dunked Crawford’s head to the mat. Cole hit a dive to the floor. Clancy hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Mathers hit a superkick on Cruz. Victor nailed a spin kick on Marcus at 16:30. The heels hit stereo kicks on Dezmond in the center of the ring. BRG kept talking about how Big Business are “life-long friends.” Doug threw rose petals, which annoyed TJ. TJ and Doug were pushed into each other, and TJ was pulled to the floor. It allowed Dezmond to get a huracanrana and a rollup and pin Doug!

Ryan Clancy, Dezmond Cole, Jermaine Marbury, and Marcus Mathers defeated TJ Crawford, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Love, Doug at 18:28/official time of about 16:40.

* The heels kept beating up the babyfaces after the bell.

Final Thoughts: With eight top guys in the main event, and presumably a lot of regulars at Fight Life, it didn’t leave a lot of big names for the rest of the show. The first round of the tournament was fine, but it definitely should be either Eye Jack Black or DJ Powers who wins that tournament.