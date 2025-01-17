GCW “The People vs. GCW” lineup: The card for Sunday’s Hammerstein Ballroom event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the GCW “The People vs. GCW” event that will be held on Sunday in New York, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
-Mance Warner defends the GCW Championship
-Effy vs. Allie Katch for a shot at the GCW Championship later in the night
-“Violence Is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku vs. “Gahbage Daddies” Alec Price and Cole Radrick for the GCW Tag Team Titles
-Maki Itoh vs. Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Dr. Redacted vs. Drew Parker vs. Rina Yamishita in a DLC match for GCW Extreme Title and the vacant GCW Ultraviolent Title
-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem
-Josh Barnett vs. Tom Pestock (f/k/a Baron Corbin) in a Bloodsport match
-Matt Cardona faces a mystery opponent
-Little Guido, Super Crazy, and Tajiri vs. Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, and Arez
-Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela
-Megan Bayne vs. Atticus Cogar
-Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason in a cage match
-Homicide, Amazing Red, and Grim Reefer vs. Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton, and Tony Deppen
Powell’s POV: The show streams Sunday at 6CT/7ET and is available as part of a TrillerTV+ subscription.
Damn 12 matches. Gonna be a 5 hour show