TNA Impact results (1/16): Moore’s review of Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry meet before their TNA Title match at Genesis, The Hardys vs. PCO and Sami Callihan in a non-title match with Genesis ramifications

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,069)

Taped December 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

Aired January 16, 2025 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Jade Chung was the ring announcer. Call Your Shot winner Frankie Kaz made his entrance to join the commentary booth for the opening match. Kazarian mocked Hannifan for wearing the same suit as last week and said that he knows a guy who may be able to help Hannifan out with his financial problems…

Leon Slater was out first. Trent Seven was out after, coming out to new heel entrance music and acting more heelish than his Moustache Mountain persona. Frankie Kazarian wondered where Trent one to six have gone?…

1. Leon Slater vs. Trent Seven. Slater landed a high dropkick early on. Slater then mocked Seven by dodging him and doing Fortnite lookin’ dance moves. Seven sidestepped a dive and hit Slater with a Snap Suplex at ringside. Slater sold a wrist injury while sitting in a stair well at ringside. Slater beat the ten count at nine. While Seven was complaining about a slow count, Slater landed a few rollups.

Slater got a two count after a dropkick. Slater hit Seven with a running knee strike in the corner. Slater dragged Seven to the top rope. Seven reversed Slater with a Super Scoop Slam for a nearfall. Both men traded basement roundhouse kicks from the ground position. Seven hit Slater with Bop and Bang, a Seven Star Lariat, and Pile Driver for a nearfall.

Slater reversed the Birming-Hammer into a backslide for a two count. Seven chopped Slater in the throat and hit him with the Birming-Hammer for a nearfall. Slater sold the finisher by convulsing on the ground. Seven kept Slater on the ground with chops. Seven then did the finger break spot on Slater (an ode to his old tag partner Pete Dunne).

Slater caught Seven with a Yakuza Kick. Kazarian said that kick was illegal because, like a “closed fist”, Slater hit Seven with a “closed foot” (I don’t know what the hell that is? But I’ll take Frankie’s word for it and for the LOLs!). Slater reversed the Pete Dunne X-Plex into a DDT. Slater then hit Seven with a diving clothesline from the stage. Slater hit Seven with the Swanton 450 for the win.

Leon Slater defeated Trent Seven via pinfall in 8:47.

Seven bowed in respect from the stage. Kazarian tried to creep up on Slater from behind, but Slater saw it coming. Kazarian calmly backed down…

John’s Thoughts: A good opening match where the purpose was to put over Slater strong and make him look resilient. I believe it’s been reported that Trent Seven is on his way out, and this felt like what could be a last seven match, mostly because of Slater kicking out of all of Seven’s finishers, along with Tyler Bate’s and Pete Dunne’s signature moves. I feel a bit bad that they put all that time and effort to recreate the Moustache Mountain breakup with the lame Speedball Mountain, only to have Speedball dip out and Seven not able to manifest his entertaining heel persona. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a wrestler or coaching position in WWE waiting for him. The key with Slater here is to keep pushing him strong. With people like Speedball gone and people like Joe Hendry and The Rascalz at risk on being on their way outs, Slater has the potential to be that must see match of the week and home grown talent that TNA needs right now.

A Joe Hendry promo package aired. Hendry talked about the different challenges in his career. He said passion drives you forward when you start. Photographs of Joe Hendry as a baby, young man, rock star, and amateur wrestler were shown. Hendry said the ring is He said after all these ups and downs, which will be impossible to summarize, at this level you don’t have unlimited tries. He said all the pressure is on his shoulders.

Hendry said if he loses this, he is at risk of going back to being the “comedy guy” that’s good to watch on TV. He said he had that fear at Bound for Glory when he lost, but he ended up getting a second chance at the New Years Resolution show. He said this is his opportunity to prove he is who he says he is. Hendry said Nic Nemeth is one of the best performers to do this, and Hendry has one more chance.

He said the fans give him strength to move forward. Hendry said Genesis is his chance to grab the reins to this business, to become the TNA World Champion. Hendry said at the end of the night the entire world will be chanting “we believe”…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt tried to check in on commentary, but Hannifan was cut off by Ash by Elegance’s personal concierge who was yelling on a mic. Hannifan said somebody needs to hit this man with a bus. The Concierge got cheap heat by mocking the fans in Atlanta. After more hyping, the concierge introduced Ash and Heather by Elegance, who made their entrance.

The Concierge introduced both women as future tag team champions. He then drew attention to something under a veil. He said both women shine like a diamond, but they could use some gold. The Concierge unveiled the black veil in one corner and it was a cardboard cutout of Ash with a tag title belt photoshopped on. He also unveiled Heather’s in another corner.

Ash tried to give her award’s speech, but was showered with boos. She said she wanted to thank her makeup artist, hair stylist, nail artist, their teeth and botox doctor. She thanked their Starbucks barista for help giving them energy to deal with the nasty fans. She then thanked the Concierge the most. The Concierge then handed the mic to Heather, who was showered by “You Suck” chants.

Heather said she can’t believe this, especially since she hasn’t been in TNA for a year yet. She said with the help of the Elegance Brand, she is one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The Knockouts Tag Team Champions Dani Luna and Jody Threat made their entrance. Dani pointed out Ash and Heather not being champions yet. She said this isn’t Elegance, but instead Delusion.

Jody Threat called Ash and Heather Barbie dolls that can’t keep up with the women in the division. The crowd started a “Barbie dolls” chant. Ash said Spitfire don’t deserve the titles, they deserve to be on the clearance rack. Ash and Heather tried to jump spitfire, but Spitfire saw it coming and dumped the Elegance girls to ringside.

Luna gave the Heather cutout a clothesline while Jody broke it. Spitfire hit their finisher on the Ash cutout. Dani ripped off the head of the cutout. Rehwoldt yelled “They beheaded her!” to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough sports entertainment ish segment with the heels drawing heat. The crowd was getting into it so it succeeded at that level. I actually thought the segment was best before spitfire came out to clown on the Elegance girls. I’m hoping that they just put the belts on the Elegance girls already, and now that the NXTNA thing is back active, that the Knockouts tag division be utilized for some of the NXT overflow developmental women to give them TV time while also giving fodder for the TNA regulars to boost themselves with. I’d take that over another what feels like a year of Spitfire getting a lot of TV time, but not necessarily doing much.

Gia Miller interviewed PCO and Sami Callihan about their upcoming match against the Hardy Boyz. PCO spoke in what may have been either gibberish or French. Gia told Sami she didn’t understand what PCO was saying. Sami said he has a PHD in Monster and can translate. Sami said two monsters are about to go against one of the best tag teams in wrestling Hardys.

Sami then said he would quote Nietzsche in saying that in fighting monsters, you need to make sure you don’t become monsters. Sami said they will get their eventual title shot against the Hardy’s and Rascalz at Genesis. PCO said more random stuff. Sami said PCO just told Gia she did a good job. Gia acted giddy and said that PCO was so sweet…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

First Class made their entrance first followed by the entrances of Eric Young and Steve Maclin. Maclin shook hands with Judd Lormand, a celebrity who plays a Lieutenant on a Paramount Plus show…

2. Steve Maclin and Eric Young vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro. KC slapped Young in the back of the head which pissed Young off. Young slapped KC in the back of the head which sent him to the mat. Maclin tagged in and the face team worked on KC with alternating dropping strikes. Maclin rallied with rapid lariats in the corner on KC. Maclin dumped KC to ringside. AJ pulled down the middle rope to dump Maclin to ringside.

Navarro hit Maclin with a flip dive. AJ tagged in. AJ hit Maclin with his signature Flop Dolla botch move, the Tennessee Whiskey. The heels used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Maclin. KC shoved the celebrity at ringside, and was shoved to the ground. AJ grabbed the celebrity by the collar. Security got in between them. Maclin hit AJ with an Angle Slam in the ring.

Young caught the hot tag and hit KC with a DVD for a nearfall. KC crotched Young on the top rope to prevent a elbow drop. Maclin hit AJ with a Knee Plus and Suicide Dive. Young bit KC in the face and hit him with an elbow drop for the win.

Eric Young and Steve Maclin defeated First Class via pinfall in 6:37.

Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Alisha Edwards appeared at the ramp to confront Maclin and Young. Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good match to put over Young and Maclin and set them up for their impending clash with The System. Like Ashanti the Adonis did back in the Hit Row days, expect KC Navarro to be the fall guy way more often than not to protect the big man AJ. Young has been middling a lot since returning to TNA. I wonder if this feud is a setup to turn Young on Maclin in the near future?

Highlights from the Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan match from NXT aired, focusing on TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich scouting the match from the crowd…

The show went to a Rosemary and Masha Slamovich “confessional” segment. Rosemary and Masha were separated in opposite Catholic confessional booths. Rosemary told Masha that they talk about sin here. She said it’s been seven long years since she had her hands on the Knockouts Championship, and her confession is that she’ll do anything it takes to get it back. Masha said it must be hard waiting and watching as others pass Rosemary by.

Rosemary said it’s more like being replaced. She said she used to have all the hardcore matches, all the monster’s balls. She said she was the epitome of violence in TNA. Masha said Rosemary is the only person to take away from Rosemary. Rosemary said the devil’s dances and monster’s ball matches all lead up to the Raven’s Clockwork Orange match.

Rosemary said that Masha will step into the ring with one of the most violent Knockouts in TNA history. She said to let the sin creep in because she’ll take apart Masha’s soul piece by piece. Masha said she’s going to touch the sky while she’s dragging Rosemary to hell with her…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good and stylistic version of a split screen encounter. This is the type of presentation I’ve hoped for Rosemary during her career, not the weird low-budget undead realm segments that felt like clownshoes. TNA has done a solid job rebuilding Rosemary this time in short order; making us forget about her pretty disappointing tag team run in NXT. I expect Masha to retain, but I hope they find a way to protect Rosemary coming out of Genesis. As for Masha, after coming off her showing more humanity and even having fangirl moments since turning babyface and adopting a voice, I like that the macabre and gothic tone of this feud helps Masha get some of her grit and mystique back.

“The Northern Armory” Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams made their entrance. Josh Alexander let the crowd get their negative chants out of the way. He said that he wished he were here for better circumstances, but he has bad news. Josh talked about Mike Santana claiming to be here to take Josh’s spot as the standard barer of TNA. The crowd showered Josh with “baldy” chants.

Josh said he was supposed to have a match with Mike at Genesis, but Mike was injured last week. Josh said he more than anyone wanted a match with Santana, but there’s no way Santana can compete at Genesis. Mike Santana’s entrance theme started playing as Santanta slapped hands with fans in the crowd. Hannifan noted that the rumors of Santana’s injury have been exaggerated. Mike said to look at the ring and see the return of the man with a bald ass head.

A “bald ass head” chant ensued. Santana said he’s man enough to admit that he was slippin’ last week, but he doesn’t believe that Josh knows everything about him because if Josh knew, he should have know that as long as their’s air in Mike’s lungs and Mike’s heart is still beating, Mike will still come after ya. Mike talked about tearing through The System and Sinner and Saint by himself. Santana said at Genesis he and Josh will hit Dallas Texas like a freight train. Santana hyped that their match at Genesis will be an I Quit match.

The crowd showered Santana with “Santana” chants. Josh said maybe he hit Mike in his head too hard and Mike’s pride is getting the way of Mike’s better judgment. Josh said if there was a miracle that Mike can get the standard to say “I quit” he will shake Mike’s hand, but that’s never going to happen. Josh said this is real, and he’s going to make an example out of Mike. Josh acted peeved at the crowd showering him with boos.

Josh said he’ll make Mike realize that Mike’s place isn’t at the top of the mountain, but rather where it’s been the last five years, at the bottom of a car. Santana laughed and said he could tell that Josh is flustered with the veins poppin’ on Josh’s bald head. A “bald head” chant ensued. Santana said when he beats Josh and makes him say I quit, Josh will have no choice but to stand in the ring face to face with “the man” because Santana will be the new standard of TNA. Santana’s theme played and Hannifan provided more hype for Santana vs. Alexander at Genesis…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An awesome segment as usual with both these guys being at the top of their game both in the ring an on the mic. Only person at this site who probably would have hated this segment is Jason Powell due to all the bald shaming against bald dudes up north. I kid, I kid. Even though a lot of talent is presumably leaving the company, including Josh and a Joe Hendry, I think TNA is in amazing hands with Mike Santana as their main protagonist (down the road if Santana moves to NXT, I wouldn’t mind if he became the face of the OTM faction, notably because we are currently watching him fight out tha mud in front of our very eyes). I’m actually excited to see Josh Alexander possibly team back up with All Ego Ethan Page, given how both men are showing amazing character evolutions on television as of late.

Laredo Kid made his entrance followed by the entrance of Jake Something…

3. Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something. Jake showed off his power early on by shoving around Kid. Kid showed off his speed by running circles around Kid. Jake gave Kid a pounce to outside. Kid rallied back with alternating hands. Something hit Kid with a punch to floor him. Something worked on Kid with a few corner splashes. Kid came back with a few flying forearms in the corner. Something punched Kid out of the air with a right hand.

Kid hit Something with a modified Destino. Both men dodged moves. Kid got a two count after a Magistral. Kid chopped down Jake with a series of enzuigiris. Kid hit Jake with a DDT Destroyer for a nearfall. Jake hit Kid with a cool looking Super Sitout Something Bomb for the win.

Jake Something defeated Laredo Kid via pinfall in 5:20.

John’s Thoughts: The battle of the two men who are the epitome of the “stop and start” push. Both extremely talent, but both men never have had TNA/Impact fully behind them despite both men being in the company for many years. Kid had the big injury at one point, but around that he showed that he can be a good top star in AAA. Something has been yanked out of programs left and right. There’s that feud with Cody Deaner that keeps getting stopped many times a week after they try to start it. I believe Jake’s tag partner Hammerstone is out with an injury (incurred from the F’n Turkey Bowl nonetheless). Even then, I felt like TNA never really properly pushed the big man tag team like they should have.

The show cut to a Ace Austin promo package. Ace said the last few years have been insane. Ace said what started out as Bullet Club, evolved into ABC. Ace said he and Chris Bey have been more than just a faction or tag team, they’ve traveled the world with each other, going through the best and worst of times. Ace talked about how he and Chris had something special, both not necessarily wanting to be a tag team.

Ace said that led to them eventually becoming multi-time tag team champions due to them simply coming together. Ace said he never experienced anything so selfless in his life other than the time he spent with Chris. Ace said Bound for Glory was important to him since he won the X Division Title there in 2019. He talked about stealing the show in Full Metal Mayhem in 2024 BFG. Ace said he’s a life long Hardy Boyz fan and his favorite color is purple because of Jeff. Ace said everything changed the night after that wonderful night at BFG.

A graphic aired that noted how Chris Bey got his devastating injury the day after Bound for Glory. A Chris Bey written statement aired. Bey, to summarize, thanked the fans, medical staff, family, and TNA for all the appreciation and prayers they’ve been given him. Bey said that the day after the injury is just day one in a journey and he would appreciate if everyone will continue to pray for him.

Ace said it’s not about dreams or chasing championships anymore, it’s about Ace’s best friend, about Bey hurting. Ace said this is the first time in his career where life overshadows what is happening in his career. Ace said the last few months have been a whirlwind, splitting time training and also spending time keeping Chris Bey company. He said he could either let all this weight crumble him, or help him move forward.

Ace said he’s never looked up at the sky, look at the trees, and also smell the roses, and the same thing has been with his career. He talked about hitting the fast lane early on winning the X title so young in his career, but now he staring live and mortality in the face. He said he also looks at the special things and people in his life. Ace said what started it all was the X Division for both him and Chris. He talked about how he and Chris also won the titles quickly.

Ace said the X Division is the backbone of TNA. He said they are amongst the legends, X Division greats. Ace said something is wrong about the division now. He said yes the division is about “No Limits” but Moose is running around bullying people, thinking he can throw his weight around. Ace put his own and Bey’s name with people like AJ Styles, Joe, Kazarian, RVD, Jerry Lynn and Chris Daniels. Bey said Moose is not like those greats. Ace said he’s going to teach Moose what the X Division is all about and that is inevitable…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Awesome pre-tape for Ace Austin. Austin hasn’t found his live voice yet in front of the crowd as a babyface, but that’s what pre-tapes and cuts are for, to hide those weaknesses and accentuate the strengths. They had little time to build a feud between Moose and Ace, and this really helped make Sunday’s match a match you must watch. There’s a large amount of sympathy behind it because of the added Pathos of the Chris Bey injury making us want to see Ace win one for the homie! I’m personally looking forward to the match. At the same time, I as well as everyone in the wrestling world continue to pray and wish the best for Chris Bey, hoping that he can live a normal and fruitful life after this devastating setback.

An ad aired for TNA Genesis…

The Death Meat tag team of Sami Callihan and PCO made their entrance first. Before the Hardy entrances, the cryptic “23” graphic and voices flashed on the screen. Matt and Jeff Hardy made their entrance next…

4. TNA Tag Team Champions “The Hardy Boyz” Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Callihan and PCO in a non-title match. Sami shoved Jeff and mocked the Jeff Hardy dance. Both teams had a standoff and traded hands. Both teams then brawled at ringside.[c]

The Hardys cut the ring in half on Sami. Jeff hit Sami with Poetry in Motion for a nearfall. A picture-in-picture showed Wentz and Miguel watching the match from backstage. PCO tagged in and no sold right hands from both Hardy brothers. PCO took down both opponents with a series of stiff lariats. Sami tagged in and smothered Matt in a corner. PCO and Sami used tags to cut the ring in half on Matt.

Matt got a window of opportunity after hitting both opponents with a DDT. Jeff caught the hot tag. Jeff hit both opponents with Whisper in the Wind to get a nearfall on Sami. Jeff and Matt hit Sami with Twist of Fates. Jeff hit Sami with the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy defeated Sami Callihan and PCO in a non-title match in 6:40 of on-air time.

The Hardy Boyz celebrated their win in the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I like it when they don’t treat the “potential triple threat” thing like a Checkov’s Gun telegraph. Sometimes it kills the meaning behind these matches and dilutes what looks like a better one-on-one team or non-team match. Here, it served it’s role of sending the Hardys into Sunday looking strong. PCO doesn’t take the pin because he’s PCO and a monster. I respect TNA for not having big guys like AJ Francis or PCO lose their luster by eating pins. Not sure where this “23” thing goes. I hope it isn’t leading to the return of “Haker Sami”. We got Hacker Sami in TNA before and that gimmick was absolute ass, with weird magic and teleporting for some reason. I know this may not be a sexy pick, but I wouldn’t mind it somehow being a buildup for Sami’s old buddy Jake Crist (not sure if Crist has been keeping up in ring shape, but I was always high on the guy when he showed a lot of promise as “The Golden Champion” X Division Champion)?

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan plugged the Genesis pre-show featuring Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater. Hannifan said that the pre-show is hosted by Busted Open Radio. Hannifan then ran through the advertised Genesis card. Hannifan noted that Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace was scheduled, but not “signed yet”.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt were propping up how great TNA has been, but they were cut off by Jordynne Grace who showed up next to them to show them that Tessa Blanchard has not signed the contract for the match yet. Grace said it doesn’t surprise her that Tessa hasn’t signed it. Grace said she’ll make it easy, and she’ll leave the contract on the commentator’s desk. Grace said she won’t be surprised if Tessa doesn’t show up at Genesis, because she’s no-showed before. Grace left and Hannifan pointed out that Grace has signed the contract…

Say his name, and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap! Number one contender Joe Hendry made his entrance in street clothes. Hendry soaked in “we believe” chants. The TNA Champion “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth made his entrance to confront the number one contender. Hendry asked Nic if he can go first, and Nic agreed. Joe said they’ve stood in front of each other many times, and everything has been said, except one thing.

Joe said all the fans know what he’s going to say, and it’s the realest thing he’ll say to Nic. Joe said “I have to win this” multiple times. He said at Genesis a new era will begin in TNA, which starts with Joe lifting the TNA Championship. Nic said he knows that everyone still believes in Joe Hendry but Joe needs to understand one thing. Nic said he knows how important the TNA title is for the fans, Joe, the locker room, and himself.

Nic said he’ll defend the title until he dies. Nic said this isn’t just a chance, a shot, a music video, a tweet. Nic said this is a different level, having a target on your back every single night, a different lifestyle with everybody coming after you. Nic said he doesn’t think Joe is ready for that. Nic said he just wants to clear the air with one more thing. A replay aired of John Bradshaw Layfield knocking out Joe Hendry and Ryan Nemeth with right hands at Bound for Glory.

Nic said that was all John Layfield and not Nic. Nic said he didn’t seen John take out Joe, but he did see John take the head off Ryan. Nic said all he did when he saw Joe recover, was do his best to defend the title. Joe said he’ll assume that everything Nic said is true, but there is one thing that doesn’t make sense. “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth made his entrance in a suit. Ryan addressed Nic as “My Brother” and told him that Joe Hendry is not a friend or underdog hero.

Ryan said Joe is a snake and two-timer. Ryan said Joe doesn’t care about the Title, TNA, or Nic. Ryan said Joe Hendry only cares about Joe Hendry. Joe said he’s wasted enough time on Ryan. Ryan got in Joe’s face. Joe lifted Ryan for the Standing Ovation, but Nic broke up the move with a Superkick to Joe. Nic wiped his face with a solemn look on his face. The crowd chanted “Kick your brother” to Nic, but Nic simply put the title on his shoulder and backtracked up the ramp with a serious look on his face.

Before Hannifan could close the show, Tessa Blanchard showed up and signed the contract on the announce desk. Tessa then grabbed Tom by the collar. Jordynne Grace ran back and dragged Tessa to the ring. Grace hit Tessa with a spinning backfist and the Grace Driver. Jordynne Grace shoved Tessa to ringside and stood tall in the ring to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: Is it just me or does Ryan Nemeth look like he’s might be the little brother of Rob Gronkowski rather than Dolph Ziggler? I digress. Anyways, an efficient closing segment to drive home the builds to the TNA Title Match and Tessa-Jordynne match. The Tessa-Jordynne stuff was simple and quick, with Grace dropping in little nuggets to make the feud feel personal. Nic Nemeth has me intrigued as to if he’s aligned heel or not. They are playing him off to be white meat with plausible deniability, but also not pay off where his alignment truly lies.

Super indie free agent JBL has been very busy over the past year. Randomly showing up like a wild Pokemon in various wrestling companies. He shows up in WWE, random indies, Nic Nemeth matches across promotions. I think he’s even an authority figure in Mexico for the AAA promotion? Speaking of Checkov guns, Bradshaw is definitely a smoking gun and a good plot thread in the Nemeth vs. Hendry feud. Props to Ryan Nemeth too. Ryan has finally found a wrestling character that works and I’m very happy for the guy after all these years. He really cracked me up when he kept addressing Nick as “My Brother!”.

A solid go-home show for TNA Genesis this Sunday. Only random match was the filler Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid match, but I’d take that over a 10 to 15 minute “TNA Plus Flashback Match of the Week”. Looking forward to Sunday. Also, I’m curious to see how next week’s non-taped live show on AXS goes. Going live means they might be able to have some NXT or WWE surprises that won’t get spoiled.