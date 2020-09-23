9/23 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW Championship, Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship, Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse and Diamante, Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 51)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired September 23, 2020 on TNT

A graphic was shown commemorating Road Warrior Animal. Then the normal Dynamite intro was played. In the arena, JR introduced himself, and he was joined by Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. Kip Sabian made his entrance with Penelope Ford. She had a microphone, and handed it to Sabian once they got in the ring. Kip said it was the moment everyone was waiting for, it was time for the in ring debut of the most handsome man ever. Sabian said he wasn’t just his best man, or a best man, he was THE Best Man, Miro.

Miro made his ring entrance, followed by Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. We got a picture in picture promo where Joey Janela warned Sabian about attempting to marry Ford, and said it was a mistake waiting to happen. He then said he and Sonny were on the expressway to victory.

1. Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss: Sabian and Kiss started the match, and Sonny got the early advantage with a head scissors and a back handspring slap. Janela then tagged in, and Miro initially refused a tag. Janela and Kiss kept the offense going on Sabian briefly, but Miro put a stop to that with a side slam that forced Janel to retreat to the floor.

Sabian then started to isolate Sonny Kiss in his corner, and made a tag to Miro. He entered and landed a series of overhead throws on Kiss, which Janela reacted to by looking shocked at his power. Miro continued to land strikes, and brough Sabian in for a splash and a soccer kick for a near fall. Sonny fought his way to the corner for a tag, but Miro had the ref distracted and Aubrey didn’t see it. Miro then tagged in and choked Kiss on the ropes and then tagged in Sabian.

Kiss made a comeback and backflipped into the corner for a tag to Janela, who ran in and took a shot at Miro in the corner. Miro entered and got low bridged to the outside, and appeared to roll his ankle on the way out. Miro recovered slightly and gave Sabian an assist over the railing into Janela, but he was intercepted with a punch. Janela and Kiss tried to capitalize on Sabian in the ring, but Miro sent Kiss to the floor and landed a big kick to Janela.

Sabian landed a lung blower on Kiss, and Miro made a cover, but Janela broke it up. Miro then chucked Janela to the floor, and landed a jumping side kick to Kiss. He then applied a Camel Clutch to Kiss and got the submission victory. JR called it the Accolade, but quickly had to correct himself.

Kip Sabian and Miro defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss at 11:08

After the match, Eddie Kingston walked out to the ring and passed Miro and Sabian. He asked the camera crew to leave the hard camera on him. He said it was him and Moxley tonight for the AEW title. Eddie said he was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal, and 18 years in the business says he deserves this shot. He said he and Moxley used to be cut from the same cloth, but Moxley decided to go to the land of Sports Entertainers, while he stayed with the fighters and the outlaws.

Kingston said before they went to war, he wanted to look in Moxley’s eyes. Moxley answered immediately and walked out to get in Kingston’s face. Referees kept a brawl from breaking out…[c]

My Take: A sloppy match at points, but they successfully got over the idea that Miro is a powerhouse. I can’t say anybody else came out of it looking particularly good. The Kingston segment was a nice primer for their match later. Short and sweet.

Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy was advertised for later. Shida and Thunder Rosa will face Ivelisse and Diamante, and the main event is Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston. Up next is Hangman Page vs. Evil Uno. Kenny Omega made an entrance to join on commentary. Excalibur said this was supposed to be a tag match between Omega and Page vs. Uno and Grayson, but Omega declined the match. Evil Uno made his entrance with a number of Dark Order members, and was followed by Hangman Page.

2. Evil Uno vs. Hangman Page: Uno landed a big shoulder tackle early, but Hangman quickly shut him down with a big boot. Page pancaked Uno, and then delivered a deadlift suplex bridge for a two count. They traded chops, and then Uno got back on offense with a back suplex. Page got back into the match with a clothesline on the apron that sent Uno to the floor, and a springboard splash onto Uno on the outside. Uno used the referee get an advantage on Page, and then landed a neckbreaker…[c]

While the action was picture in picture, Hangman had the upper hand, but as the show returned Uno was backing off the Dark Order. Hangman capitalized on the momentary recovery by slamming Uno down on the ring apron. He then landed a big boot. Uno replied with a big boot of his own, and then landed a senton atomico from the top rope for a close near fall. Hangman fired back with a clothesline, and then got a running start for a second one.

Page then went for a running shooting star press, but Uno got his knees up. Page then tossed Uno off the ropes and landed a powerbomb for a near fall. He then landed a buckshot lariat for the win.

Hangman Page defeated Evil Uno at 10:46

After the match, Kenny Omega left commentary and they cut to earlier in the day where Tony Schiavone interviewed the Young Bucks. Matt Jackson said they were out of line when they superkicked Alex Marvez and the ref. He said the Young Bucks have gone through a lot lately, including opportunities for titles and friendships. Tony said FTR was responsible for all of this, and asked some questions about how Matt felt about it.

Matt tried to deflect the question, and then asked to see Tony’s phone, which he quickly smashed on a door frame. He then gave a half assed apology and threw some cash at Tony to get an upgrade before he walked away….[c]

My Take: A solid match between Page and Uno. Much more enjoyable than the opening Tag Match. Kenny Omega was all over the place on commentary, not committing to any particular character traits. Matt Jackson was far more interesting, making it clear he was hiding his anger until Tony dared ask him a question that picked at the scabs over FTR.

Orange Cassidy made his ring entrance for his TNT Title opportunity. He was followed by Brodie Lee and several Dark Order members. Justin Roberts made ring introductions.

3. Orange Cassidy vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship: We got lazy kicks to start, which Brodie Lee did not sell and gave Orange a big uppercut. Cassidy landed a kick that sent Lee to the floor. Cassidy tried to splash the entire Dark Order, but Lee got out of the way and the Dark Order members caught him. Lee then splashed Cassidy while the Dark Order held onto him. Back in the ring, Lee covered Cassidy for a two count. He then landed a big chop that sent Cassidy back down to the mat. He then rolled to the outside, where he was beat down by the Dark Order while Lee distracted the ref.

Lee landed a senton and made another cover for a near fall. They then repeated the bit where Lee sent Cassidy to the floor for a beating from the Dark Order members. Cassidy went for a swinging DDT in the ring, but it was reversed into a bossman slam by Lee…[c]

Lee continued to dominate the offense during the break, and catapulted his neck into the ropes when the show returned. He followed up with two half and half suplexes. Lee setup for a discus clothesline, but Cassidy avoided it repeatedly by just sitting down. Lee tried to kick Cassidy while he was down, and got rolled up for a two count. Lee then lunged at Cassidy, but he avoided it and sent Lee to the outside. Cassidy landed suicide diving elbows to the outside. He then had to dodge the other members of the Dark Order.

He landed the Orange Punch and avoided a belt shot, and then landed a stunner and a diving DDT. Cassidy kipped out and landed a running PK, but didn’t make a cover. He landed another one, and Lee sprung to his feet. Cassidy then landed a DDT and an Air Raid Crash for a close near fall. Cassidy set up for the Orange Punch, but John Silver jumped in and took it instead of Brodie Lee.

Lee then landed a discus clothesline and got the win.

Brodie Lee defeated Orange Cassidy at 11:45

After the match, the lights went out, and a red glow came over the lights and screen. It ended up being a very elaborate entrance for Cody Rhodes, who returned with Dark Hair and a black suit. Cody laid out the Dark Order members with strikes and a Cody Cutter, and then wrapped the leg of Alan Angels around the post. He then applied a Figure Four and looked intensely at the crowd.

My Take: Cody Noir has returned, and the crowd was into it. The elaborate entrance is always good for a laugh from me, because it’s an order of magnitude more production value than anyone else in the company. I liked the Cassidy and Lee match, but it was dragged down by the weight of the constant interference. Hopefully we see Cassidy remain involved in major storylines, because he’s built a fanbase for himself.