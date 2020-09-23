9/23 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Gauntlet Eliminator, a battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Aired September 23, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Before the WWE signature, they aired a “In memory of…” graphic for the recently passed Joe Laurinatis (Road Warrior Animal).Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Tom Phillips and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. Phillips noted that Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph had the night off. A lot of women were already in the ring for the upcoming number one contenders battle royal. Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley were the only ones who got televised entrances… They aired a clip of what happened right before the match, where Tegan Nox was left lying with an injured leg, presumably done by Candice LeRae who mockingly walked away from the scene. Dakota Kai attacked Tegan Nox while she was on the ground….

1. Battle Royal for Number One Contendership to the NXT Women’s Championship. Rhea Ripley eliminated “Gia” at under a minute. “Raven” was eliminated by Raquel Gonzalez at little over a minute. Of course, these women with single word names are presumably Developmental wrestlers. Ripley eliminated another wrestler, I think her name was Ellie? Marina Shafir was eliminated by Ripley. Gonzalez eliminated a random two wrestlers. Meanwhile, the rest of the match was a brawl.

Someone went for a armbar on Raquel, but she was deadlifted and dumped to the outside by Gonzalez. Ripley kicked another woman out of the ring. Gonzalez gave Catalina a big boot to eliminate her. Xia Li was shown trying to eliminate Dakota Kai to no success. Aliyah “eliminated” Kacy Catanzaro, but before her feet touched the ground, she ended up rolling to her back and then going into a handstand, a la Kofi Kingston, to avoid actual elimination. The show cut to picture in picture. [c]

Kacy Catanzaro did another elimination avoidance by doing a spiderman tightrope act around the plexiglass and guardrail. Kayden Carter ended up getting eliminated by Raquel when she tried to help Kacy. After her elimination, Carter let Kacy stand on her shoulders to get back in the ring from the guardrail. Ripley and Gonzalez traded blows in the center of the ring. Off a huracanrana, Ripley and Gonzalez eliminated each other. Dakota Kai showed concern over her insurance policy being eliminated. Indi Hartwell tried to give Cantazaro a power bomb, but Kacy used a headscissors to eliminated Hartwell.

Catanzaro was eliminated by Dakota Kai’s face wash after receiving some assistance from LeRae. Shotzi Blackheart dodged Kai’s kick and dumped Kai to ringside to eliminate her. Shotzi and Candice were the final two. Shotzi hit LeRae with a reverse sling blade. LeRae skinned the cat to avoid elimination. LeRae avoided a running senton against the ropes and then slammed Shotzi to the mat. Shotzi avoided elimination. Shotzi ate a palm strike at the top rope. Shotzi placed LeRae on the apron. LeRae pulled Shotzi’s hair to get her on the apron. Shotzi and Candice brawled on the steel steps. Candice won the match by using her feet to shove Shotzi off the steps to eliminate her.

Candice LeRae won the Battle Royal in 15:29

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae posed at the top of the rope to end the segment…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Damian Priest on facing Johnny Gargano at Takeover. He then talked about how Austin Theory, his opponent for tonight, is talented, but he is losing a lot. He then started to hit on Sarah Schreiber, inviting her to his “after party”…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A bit odd to have so many no-names on NXT television, but they served a good purpose as point-based cannon fodder for the two giants of the match, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez. Them starting a scoring battle made me think that neither woman was winning and instead we were getting a feud between the two, which ended up being the case I assume when they did the double elimination. That should be a good feud. LeRae winning should lead to a good match with Io Shirai too, a revisit with Io being the babyface in this feud and LeRae being a heel this time around. I don’t think LeRae gets the title there and we might see Tegan Nox get involved somehow.

Fandango was shown in a detective costume where he came up with a solution to find the number one contender of the NXT Tag Team Championship. I wasn’t even sure what Regal and Dango agreed on, but Danny Burch figured it out somehow…

Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance wearing his cool as hell pre-match skull match…

John’s Thoughts: By the way, it’s a bit odd. They’re using canned heat and no spectator wrestlers tonight.

2. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas. Ciampa overpowered Atlas early on. Atlas avoided a Willow’s Bell attempt and then showed a bit of a mean streak with flailing blows at ringside. Atlas tried to catapult Ciampa into the steel beam under the ring, and the ref warned Atlas that he’d be disqualified. Atlas used a cartwheel to set up an atomic drop and drop kick to ground Ciampa. Jake Atlas used a double leg takedown to beat up on Ciampa. Jake Atlas caught Ciampa with a face wash. Atlas hit Ciampa at ringside with a Asai Moonsault.

Atlas hit Ciampa with a Super Blockbuster for a two count. Ciampa kicked Atlas in the arm during a Rainbow DDT attempt. Ciampa hit Atlas with the Willow’s Bell. Ciampa had the visual pinfall, but then he released the pin to inflict more pain and trash talk on Atlas. Ciampa hit Atlas with a modified Fairy Tale ending for the victory.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Jake Atlas via pinfall in 4:48.

John’s Thoughts: Ugly offense form Jake Atlas, in a good way. He was furious for what Ciampa did to him a few weeks ago. Ciampa comes off as a professional for taking care of Atlas with a few powerful moves. Ciampa also looks vicious for not pinning Atlas when he should have. That and the canned heat boos makes it clear that Ciampa is a heel now.

A Ridge Hollan character profile vignette aired. He talked about growing up, leaving a trail of fallen bodies. Holland talked about his time as a professional Rugby League player. He said Rugby, without pads, is the next best thing to combat sport…

The match Roderick Strong and Danny Burch vs. Raul Mendoza and Fabien Aichner to help decide number one contender was advertised for after the break…[c]

A music video hype vignette aired, with background music from Corey Taylor, to hype up the Gauntlet Eliminator…

Tom Phillips thanked Corey Taylor for providing the song “Culture Head” for the next Takeover show…

Roderick Strong was the only wrestler to get a televised entrance with Mendoza and Aichner in the ring already and Burch coming out with Strong.

3. Roderick Strong and Danny Burch vs. Raul Mendoza and Fabien Aichner and Raul Mendoza. Mendoza and Aichner had the advantage over Strong to start the match. Phillips noted the aggressive tags Aichner and Mendoza were trading. Burch tagged in and took down Mendoza with a headlock. Burch took down Mendoza with a flapjack slam. Burch hit Mendoza with a Gamengiri. Aichner tripped up Burch at the top rope so Mendoza could yank him down. The show cut to regular commercial. [c]

Aichner and Burch brawled back from the break. Mendoza tagged in and kicked around Burch, while also trash talking with Roderick Strong. Burch used punches to escape a headlock, but Mendoza got a knee on Burch. Mendoza avoided a pin attempt by tagging in Aichner. Aichner kicked Strong into the plexiglass. Strong tagged in. Strong took down Aichner and Mendoza. Strong tossed Aichner into Mendoza for an innovative backbreaker. Strong hit Aichner with the Angle Slam for a two count. Mendoza kicked strong in the back of the back. Aichner hit Strong with a spinebuster for a two count.

Mendoza tagged in and continued to work on Strong. Mendoza fended off both Strong and Burch with strikes. Strong hit Mendoza on the top rope with a high kick. Burch slammed Mendoza to the mat for the victory.

Roderick Strong and Danny Burch defeated Fabien Aichner and Raul Mendoza via pinfall in 6:17 of on-air time.

Some music I never heard before started playing. I’m assuming it’s Burch’s music that we seldom hear. Phillips noted that this sets up Undisputed Era vs. Lorcan and Burch down the road…

Sarah Schreiber tried to interview Austin Theory, but Johnny Gargano walked in and told Sarah to not talk down to a guy with such talent. Gargano then tried to inspire Theory to beat down Priest…

John’s Thoughts: A good match, but I’m not sure why they aren’t trying to build up or create actual tag teams and went with this weird way to get to the match they want. I know they lampshaded it with Fandango showing up goofy to show that it was a goofy concept, but I feel that some time could be used to build up teams in credible ways for their depleted tag division.

[Hour Two]



