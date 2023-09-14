Impact Wrestling 1000, ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Satoshi Kojima, Penelope Ford, Ethel Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV with the 1,000th episode of the series. The show includes the return of a number of names from the past including Team 3D, The Beautiful People, Awesome Kong, and Gail Kim. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rocky Romero for the ROH Championship. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote, and C was a close third with 19 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Satoshi Kojima is 53.

-Penelope Ford is 31.

-The late Ethel Johnson (Ethel Hairston) died or heart disease at age 84 on September 14, 2018.