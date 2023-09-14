AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship
-Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
-Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal
-AEW Trios Champions Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.
