AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

-Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

-Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal

-AEW Trios Champions Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.