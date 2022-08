CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Mance Warner vs. Serpentico

-Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Dean Alexander and Damian Chambers

-Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura.

Powell’s POV: Madison Rayne will be on commentary for the women’s match. AEW Dark streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.