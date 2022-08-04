Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-PCO vs. Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary

-Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner

-Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus for the Digital Media Championship

-Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw

-Sami Callihan vs. Raj Singh

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Hardcore Justice 2015 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on (Rey) Fenix. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and features Savannah Evans vs. Alisha. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).