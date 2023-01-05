Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Matt Cardona vs. Chris Sabin

-Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde

-Black Taurus vs. Anthony Greene

Powell’s POV: This will be the penultimate edition before the January 13 Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Bully Ray. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).