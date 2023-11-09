Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Chris Jericho, Pete Dunne, Alex Abrahantes, Nick Patrick

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander and Eric Young. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV. The show includes MLW Featherweight Champion Janai Kai in action and comments from promoter Don King. My reviews are available either shortly after the conclusion of the show or on Fridays.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the leading grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chris Jericho (Chris Irvine) is 53.

-Referee Nick Patrick (Joseph Hamilton Jr.) is 64.

-Alex Abrahantes is 46.

-Butch (Peter England) is 30. He previously wrestled as Pete Dunne.