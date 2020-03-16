NXT moved to WWE Performance Center, only essential personnel allowed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Wednesday’s NXT television show will be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center. “This Wednesday night, NXT will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance,” reads a statement on the NXT Ticket Force website. “The event was originally scheduled at Full Sail Live. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

Powell’s POV: This is hardly a surprise and it’s hard to believe that this will be the only episode of NXT affected by the coronavirus outbreak.



