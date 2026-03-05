TNA Impact, ROH on HonorClub, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Jordynne Grace, Martin Casaus, Paul Bearer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center Arena. The show features Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth for the X Division Title. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Martin Casaus, who worked as Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground, is 41.

-Jordynne Grace (Patricia Gresham) is 30.

-Paul Bearer (William Moody) died of a heart attack at age 58 on March 5, 2013.