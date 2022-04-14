Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Lita, Marina Shafir, Julio Dinero, Rebecca DiPietro, Brian Adams, Larry Winters

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jonah vs. PCO. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Shazza McKenzie vs. Holidead. My review will be available after the show tonight or on Friday (depending on the timely availability of a screener) along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 35 percent of our post show poll voters. C finished second with 23 percent each, and A was a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

Julio Dinero (Brian Wohl) is 50.

-Lita (Amy Dumas) is 47.

-Rebecca DiPietro is 43.

-Marina Shafir is 34.

-The late Brian “Crush” Adams was born on April 14, 1964. He died of a drug overdose at age 43 on August 13, 2007.

-The late Larry Winters was born on April 14, 1956. He died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.