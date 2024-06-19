What's happening...

WWE Speed – Xavier Woods vs. Dijak

June 19, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Xavier Woods vs. Dijak in a four-man tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Woods advanced and will face the winner of next week’s Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa match. The winner of the four-man tournament will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches stream at the same time on Fridays.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.