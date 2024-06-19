WWE Speed – Xavier Woods vs. Dijak

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Xavier Woods vs. Dijak in a four-man tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will advance in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender Tournament? Will it be @AustinCreedWins or @DijakWWE ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NtiUSLf1nt
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024
Powell’s POV: Woods advanced and will face the winner of next week’s Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa match. The winner of the four-man tournament will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches stream at the same time on Fridays.
