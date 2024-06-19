WWE Speed – Xavier Woods vs. Dijak

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Xavier Woods vs. Dijak in a four-man tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Woods advanced and will face the winner of next week’s Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa match. The winner of the four-man tournament will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches stream at the same time on Fridays.