04/13 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review (NSFW): Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

April 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, MJF vs. Capt. Shawn Dean, and more (33:58)…

Click here for the April 13 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

