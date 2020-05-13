NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Dennis Rodman, Glacier, Jimmy Yang, Jumbo Tsuruta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV will either be live or air on same day tape delay from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped last Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-WWE will wrap up this week’s tapings with the two NXT shows today. The next round of tapings are scheduled for Monday, May 25 through Wednesday, May 27.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on WCW WrestleWar ’89.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast featured Jericho and Jojo Freeney discussing the top ten Stephen King books. The previous show had The Revolt, who worked as The Revival in WWE.. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on the career of Tito Santana. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-Colt Cabana’s latest podcasts focus on independent wrestlers discussing how they have been affected by the pandemic. The latest guests include Speedball Bailey, Alex Zayne, and Priscilla Kelly. Check out the show at Soundcloud.com/coltcabana.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes featured appearances by Jerry Lawler and Roddy Piper. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Rodman is 59.

-Glacier (Ray Lloyd) is 56.

-Jimmy Yang is 39.

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta died on May 13, 2000 at age 49 due to complications from a kidney transplant.



