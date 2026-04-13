WWE Raw in Sacramento, Pro Wrestling Boom, Monty Brown, Marq Quen, Dustin Rhodes, Ariya Daivari, Antonino Rocca, Stan Stasiak, Sir Mo, Harley Race, Buddy Wolfe, Balls Mahoney, Larry Sweeney

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Sacramento, California, at SAP Center with the brand’s final push for WrestleMania 42. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are both advertised. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay joining me to discuss AEW Dynasty, TNA Rebellion, and we’ll look ahead to WrestleMania 42. We welcome your email questions this morning before 12CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Sacramento, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Everett, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Las Vegas. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Former pro wrestler Monty Brown is 56 today. He also worked as Marcus Cor Von in WWE.

-The late Antonino Rocca (Antonino Biasetton) was born on April 13, 1927. He died due to complications following a urinary infection at age 49 on March 15, 1977.

-The late Stan Stasiak (George Emile Stipich) was born on April 13, 1937. He died of heart failure at age 60 on June 19, 1997.

-Sir Mo (Robert Horne) of the Men On A Mission tag team was born on April 13, 1967. He died at age 58 on October 19, 2025, after battling a severe blood infection and pneumonia.

-Tony Anthony turned 66 on Sunday.

-Nobuhiko Takada turned 64 on Sunday.

-Marq Quen (DaQuentin Redden) of the Private Party tag team turned 33 on Sunday.

-Dustin Rhodes (Dustin Runnels) turned 57 on Saturday.

-Ariya Daivari turned 37 on Saturday.

-The late Harley Race was born on April 11, 1943. He died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late Buddy Wolfe (Les Wolff) was born on April 11, 1941. He died at age 76 on July 11, 2017, after a battle with dementia.

-The late Balls Mahoney (Jonathan Rechner) was born on April 11, 1972. He died of a heart attack at age 44 on April 12, 2016.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander K. Whybrow) took his own life at age 30 on April 11, 2011.