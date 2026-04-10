WWE Smackdown preview: The WrestleMania go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

-“The Wyatt Sicks” Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy vs. The MFTs in an eight-man Street Fight

-Raw and Smackdown wrestlers will appear

Powell’s POV: No entrants were announced for The Dre, nor did they specify which member of the MFTs would be sitting out. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).