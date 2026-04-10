WWE Smackdown results (4/10): Powell’s live review of Pat McAfee’s “massive surprise,” Drew McIntyre exposing “the real Jacob Fatu,” Royce Keys’ debut

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,390)

San Jose, California, at SAP Center

Simulcast live April 10, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in while a shot aired of the exterior of the host venue. Allegiant Stadium was shown while Tessitore noted that WrestleMania 42 is eight days away… A video package recapped last week’s Pat McAfee angle…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was shown walking toward the building. Smackdown General Manager greeted Cody, who asked him where Pat McAfee was. Aldis said McAfee would be there, but he was under strict orders, and Cody was not to put his hands on McAfee under any circumstances. Cody asked who he was taking orders from. Aldis said it was coming from above him, and then said Cody knows what that means.

Jelly Roll showed up and asked where McAfee and Randy Orton were. Aldis asked Jelly Roll to stay out of it. After Aldis left, Jelly Roll told Cody that he was fighting for something bigger. Jelly Roll said Cody was fighting for 20 years of friendship and betrayal. Jelly Roll told him to stay focused…

Rhea Ripley made her entrance. Once in the ring, Ripley said Jade Cargill made things personal by “attacking my Iyo (Sky).” Ripley called out the WWE Women’s Champion so that she could whoop her ass.

Iyo Sky made her entrance and joined Ripley inside the ring. Ripley asked what Sky was doing. Sky said she knew that Ripley was angry, and so was she. She said Ripley would get Jade at WrestleMania, but she wanted to face her tonight. Ripley asked Sky if she was sure this was what she wanted. Sky confirmed she did. Nick Aldis came out and booked Jade vs. Sky as the show’s main event…

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in from their broadcast table. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were shown outside the building. A shot aired of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair inside the building. Tessitore said Bayley would face Bliss after the commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Well, that was a far less newsworthy opening segment than last week. Dave Meltzer of F4wonline.com reported that the working plan is for Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll vs. Randy Orton and Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash, so that would explain why Jelly Roll is back tonight. If that is the plan, does it give away that Orton is winning at WrestleMania, given that McAfee claimed he would leave WWE forever if Orton loses? Perhaps, though I suppose heel McAfee could simply go back on his word or even do something that causes the babyfaces to demand that he return so they can get their hands on him.

Tessitore hyped Penta vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the Intercontinental Title on Saturday’s AAA show, then hyped the Smackdown main event… Entrances for the opening match took place while ring announcer Mark Nash delivered the introductions. Nash emphasized that Bayley was in her hometown…

1. Bayley (w/Lyra Valkyria) vs. Alexa Bliss (w/Charlotte Flair). Bayley was in offensive control going into an early break. [C] Bliss jumped from the middle rope and performed a DDT on the way down. Bayley clutched her knee. Bliss set up for Sister Abigail, but Bayley countered with a Bayley To Belly.

After trading pin attempts, Bayley hit a top rope elbow drop for a good near fall. Both wrestlers ended up on the floor. Bayley threw chops at Bliss in front of an annoyed Flair. Bayley tossed Bliss back inside the ring and then strutted to mock Flair, who threw her jacket at Bayley moments later. Bliss pulled a distracted Bayley through the ropes with a rollup that resulted in a three count…

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in 10:05.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised that Bayley lost the match in her hometown. Even if you subscribe to the Vince McMahon philosophy that it’s good for heat, there’s really no heat to be had since Bliss is a fellow babyface.

The broadcast team recapped Sami Zayn beating Carmelo Hayes to retain the Intercontinental Title on last week’s show…

Carmelo Hayes was having his left knee treated while seated on a trainer’s table. Matt Cardona gave Hayes a pep talk about how the wait for a WrestleMania Moment would be worth it based on his own experience.

Trick Williams and Lil Yachty entered the room. Trick dismissed the trainer. Trick told Hayes that all of their history aside, he thought Hayes was going to win last week. Hayes said Trick was part of the reason he lost. Hayes told Trick he had to rehab his knee and told him to get out of his face. Yachty, who wore a Gingerbread Man t-shirt, mocked Hayes by saying he could watch Trick win the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania from the couch.

Hayes said he hopes Trick wins at WrestleMania because he’d be coming to take the title from him on the other side. Yachty pointed and told Hayes where the catering area was. Hayes got upset, but Trick told him he’d take care of it. After Hayes left, Cardona took issue with guests acting like they own the place. Trick said he didn’t have the time for this because he was going to WrestleMania. Yachty cut in and said Trick would whoop on Cardona tonight. Trick wasn’t pleased. Cardona said he would talk to Nick Aldis about the match… [C]

Powell’s POV: So Yachty is running his mouth and putting Trick in bad spots. If Trick is turning babyface, then it would make sense to have him split with Yachty.

A graphic noted that the Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu match would be the second unencumbered match in WrestleMania history…

A video aired with Drew McIntyre speaking from inside a jail cell. McIntyre said Jacob Fatu is a failure as a man and as a father. McIntyre assumed Fatu would have family in attendance with the show being in his hometown of San Jose. He said it must have been nice for them to have Jacob with them the last few years, but they’re probably more familiar with seeing him in the cell.

McIntyre said Fatu will always be a convict. McIntyre said Fatu’s kids need a father. McIntyre said Fatu doesn’t belong in WWE because he’s an animal who would end up right back in jail. McIntrye said Fatu stole his title and his main event of WrestleMania. McIntyre said he would make it right when he’s judge, jury, and executioner at WrestleMania…

Jacob Fatu was shown watching the McIntyre video on a backstage television. Fatu hit the television out of frustration. Cathy Kelley approached Fatu and asked him about the McIntyre video. Fatu spoke about the show being live in San Jose.

Solo Sikoa entered the picture with Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo. Solo said Fatu wasn’t the only person with family in San Jose. Solo said whenever someone brings up Fatu’s past, it makes their family look bad. Fatu said they weren’t doing this now, but they could run it back. Solo recalled Fatu having his teeth knocked out. He wondered who did it. Sol said it would be a shame if it happened again before adding, “Ain’t that right, Tama?” Tama stepped forward and went face-to-face with Fatu…

Tessitore noted that another wrestler from the San Jose area and then set up a video package…

A video package aired on Royce Keys (f/k/a Powerhouse Hobbs). Keys spoke about his upbringing and his grandmother. He said wrestling helped him get out of a rough area. He said he won’t be defined by where he’s from, but instead where he’s going… Keys was shown walking backstage… [C]

Barrett announced Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams, and Jacob Fatu vs. Tama Tonga had been added to tonight’s lineup…

Angel and Berto were in the ring. Berto wore the silly scratch temporary tattoo, while Angel did not, so that meant Berto was wrestling. Royce Keys made his entrance to a nice reaction from the crowd…

2. Royce Keys (w/Berto (w/Angel). Keys put Berto down with a clothesline before pulling him up and powerslamming him in the same motion.