NXT TV preview: Three title matches and more set for Tuesday’s edition of NXT 2.0

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Roderick Strong vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Zoey Stark and Io Shirai vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-B-Fab vs. Elektra Lopez in a No DQ match.

-Lash Legend’s “Lashing Out” talk show.

-Footage from the Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell honeymoon.

Powell's POV: It's nice to see NXT loading up the lineup a week out.