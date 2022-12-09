NXT Deadline and ROH Final Battle weekend, WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Michigan and West Virginia (reports needed), Kurt Angle, Steven Dunn

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Deadline will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show is headlined by Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship and features a pair of Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on Peacock on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-ROH Final Battle will be held on Saturday in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center. The show is headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship. Join me for my live review for the Zero Hour pre-show at 2CT/3ET and then as the main card airs on pay-per-view at 3CT/4ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. The show includes Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show features Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Saginaw, Michigan at the Dow Event Center on Saturday with a holiday tour live event featuring the following advertised matches: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a four-way for the U.S. Title, and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Wheeling, West Virginia at Wesbanco Arena on Saturday with a holiday tour live event. No matches are listed on the venue website.

-WWE is in Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center on Sunday with a holiday tour live event featuring the following advertised matches: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a four-way for the U.S. Title, and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Charleston, West Virginia at the at Charleston Coliseum with a holiday tour live event featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa in an eight-man tag match, and Braun Strowman vs. Karrion Kross in a street fight.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kurt Angle is 54.

-The late Steven Dunn (Steve Doll) was born on December 9, 1960. He died of a blood clot at age 48 on March 22, 2009.