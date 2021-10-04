What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The WWE Draft continues, Goldberg, and more

October 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The second night of the WWE Draft.

-Goldberg appears in-person.

-Paul Heyman attempts to have Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso drafted to Smackdown.

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns told the Usos to leave Heyman for dead if he failed to have them drafted to Smackdown. Raw will be live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

