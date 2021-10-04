AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches last week in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Marko Stunt and Fuego Del Sol vs. Wardlow and Shawn Spears.
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Zach Nystrom and Elijah Dean.
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Colin Delaney and Cheech.
-B3cca vs. Kris Statlander.
-Davienne vs. Abadon.
-Louis Bruno vs. Lance Archer.
-Sonny Kiss vs. KM.
-Obariyon and Kodama vs. Santana and Ortiz.
-Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and The 1ManThrillride vs. Daniel Garcia and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.
-Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
