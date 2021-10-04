Impact Wrestling TV viewership down slightly

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show tallied 115,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 117,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the .03 rating drawn the week before. The show finished 142nd in Thursday’s cable ratings. The Thursday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars topped the cable ratings with 8.003 million viewers for NFL Network.