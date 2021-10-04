Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Atsushi Onita episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Atsushi Onita edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 126,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The previous week’s Chris Kanyon episode produced 214,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring finished 124th in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings with a .04 rating, down from the .07 rating. Thursday’s episode focuses on Johnny K-9 (a/k/a Bruiser Bedlam) leading a double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and a double murder.