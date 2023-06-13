NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, NXT poll results, “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr., Virgil, Headbanger Thrash, Mitsuharu Misawa, Otto Wanz

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring focuses on the Graham family. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr. is 63.

-Virgil (Mike Jones) is 61.

-Headbanger Thrasher (Glenn Ruth) is 54.

-Mitsuharu Misawa died at age 46 on June 13, 2009 after collapsing in the ring in Japan. His family declined to reveal the cause of death, which is believed to be a spinal cord injury.

-Otto Wanz was born on June 13, 1943. He died at age 74 on September 14, 2017.