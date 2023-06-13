WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins holds and open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Logan Paul returns

-Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Powell's POV: Paul is from the Cleveland area. It will be interesting to see if they start to set him up with something for SummerSlam. Monday's Raw will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.