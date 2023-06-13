NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov
-Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali, and Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler
-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
-Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade
-Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade
Powell’s POV: The show should also include an update on Bron Breakker challenging Seth Rollins to come to NXT for a World Heavyweight Championship match. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
