AEW fires BJ Whitmer following his arrest on strangulation and burglary charges

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW fired BJ Whitmer from his position as a coach following his June 4 arrest on strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree in Boone County, Kentucky, according to Fightful.com.

AEW issued the following statement to various media outlets on Monday: “B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.”

Powell’s POV: This is obviously an ugly situation and AEW officials made the right call by severing ties. Whitmer was with the company when it launched and previously worked for ROH as a wrestler and a producer.