AEW Rampage rating for the tag team battle royale

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 324,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 415,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The July 29, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show headlined by Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho.