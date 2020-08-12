AEW reveals the finished TNT Championship belt

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW released a video that delivers the first look at the finished TNT Championship belt.

#TNTChamp @CodyRhodes just a few hours away from his title defense against @ScorpioSky, and he gets a surprise from @RefTurnerAEW Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/yW6WTSddQo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 12, 2020

Powell’s POV: The finished product looks great. AEW originally hoped to have the belt ready in time for the tournament finals at the AEW Double Or Nothing event back in May, but they cited the pandemic as the cause of the delay.



