AEW reveals the finished TNT Championship belt

August 12, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW released a video that delivers the first look at the finished TNT Championship belt.

Powell’s POV: The finished product looks great. AEW originally hoped to have the belt ready in time for the tournament finals at the AEW Double Or Nothing event back in May, but they cited the pandemic as the cause of the delay.


