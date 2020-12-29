Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Shockwave note, Justin Roberts, Steve Williams

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Impact is in “best of” mode again to close out 2021. John Moore’s recap of Impact should be available shortly after tonight’s show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will resume next week.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on “The Wolves” tag team of Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-NWA Shockwave streams today at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page. The NWA Twitter page notes that Shockwave is finished for the year, so it appears that they are taking off this holiday week.

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is 41.

-Steve Williams died at age 49 on December 29, 2009 following a long battle with throat cancer.