Dot Net Awards: 2022 Best Mic Work

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2022 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Mic Work. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. MJF (40 percent)

2. Sami Zayn (23 percent)

3. Roman Reigns (6 percent)

4. Jon Moxley (6 percent)

5. Paul Heyman (5 percent)

Others (20 percent)

Powell’s Notes: MJF won the award for the second straight year. Sami Zayn had a fantastic year and landed in the second spot after failing to make the top-five in 2021. Roman Reigns earned a top-five finish for the third straight year and topped Jon Moxley by a single vote for third place. Last year’s second place finisher CM Punk and fourth place finisher Eddie Kingston fell out of the top five. Paul Heyman is a mainstay in the top five and will go down as one of the all-time great talkers.