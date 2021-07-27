Miro’s next challenger for AEW’s TNT Championship is set

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Miro will defend the TNT Championship against Lee Johnson at AEW Homecoming. The themed edition of AEW Dynamite will be held on August 4 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Powell’s POV: Johnson earned the title shot on last night’s AEW Dark Elevation with a win over Luther. An AEW Elite General Manager mobile game contest winner picked Luther as Johnson’s opponent on Elevation with the stipulation being that Johnson would get a TNT Title shot if he was victorious. Check out Rich Bailin’s full review of last night’s AEW Dark Elevation for more details.