AEW Dynamite Poll: Grade the April 5 edition

April 5, 2023

AEW Dynamite Poll: Grade the April 5 edition

 
pollcode.com free polls
Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne April 5, 2023 @ 9:58 pm

    MJF was great. The FTR decision was the right one. Hayter is a monster but taking 12 minutes to beat a pathetically tiny girl is terrible booking. The rest was horrendous. Give it a C.

