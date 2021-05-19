AEW Dynamite coverage, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Aleister Black, Taichi, Kip Sabian, Andre the Giant, Pat Roach

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison for the AEW Tag Titles. Join me for this week’s live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 53 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 39 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show an A- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 42.

-Aleister Black (Tom Budgen) is 36.

-Kip Sabian (Simon Kippen) is 29.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) was born May 19, 1946. He died of heart failure at age 46 on January 27, 1993.

-The late Pat Roach was born on May 19, 1937. He died at age 67 on July 17, 2004 following a battle with throat cancer.