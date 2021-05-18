What's happening...

05/18 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a steel cage match for the NXT North American Championship, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s in-person appearance, Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm, Pete Dunne interview, Prime Target on Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor

May 18, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a steel cage match for the NXT North American Championship, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s in-person appearance, Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm, Pete Dunne interview, Prime Target on Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor, and more (36:45)…

Click here for the May 18 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.