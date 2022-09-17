WWE press conference with Roman Reigns and Logan Paul today in Las Vegas

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is holding a press conference today in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. The event will stream live on WWE’s social media platforms at 2:30CT/3:30ET. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The press conference is expected to feature the announcement that Roman Reigns will defend the title against Logan Paul at the WWE Crown Jewel event on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.