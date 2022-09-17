What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Eight-man tag match headlines tonight’s show

September 17, 2022

CategoriesNJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Kushida, Taylor Rust, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta vs. Jay White, Chase Owens, Hikuleo, and Juice Robinson

-Cody Chhun and Jordan Cruz vs. Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos

-Peter Avalon vs. Adrian Quest

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.

